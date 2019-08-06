Bling it on: Sequin dresses, cushion covers, gold-plated cutlery and more for your home and wardrobe
Experts suggest ways to incorporate metallic pieces and sequinned elements in your private space without going overboard.fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:32 IST
Think an iridescent headboard or a pair of statement chairs. These metallic options are a very stylish, offbeat way of bringing in shine.
Maximalism has emerged to be one of the key interiors trends this year and it’s hard to overlook the all-pervading influence of sequinned décor pieces, holographic elements and disco-inspired accessories. And understandably so — merely a touch of shimmering metal can instantly elevate the visual appeal of a space. Too many metallic touches, on the other hand, could end up making your living room look like a hall of mirrors. One could always start with a jewel-toned ceiling or a metallic wall and if you aren’t daring enough then start by investing in an antique silver tea set or a metal sink for your powder room.
Anubha Gupta of The Furniture Republic says, “Lately, with the brass trend, a lot of shimmer is being incorporated by having the legs of coffee tables/chairs/sofas made in brass or polished stainless steel. Do a brass inlay in your coffee table and end tables. Pick planters with brass stands/legs, or vintage crystal chandeliers are another great addition. You can also do crystal pendant lights or table lamps. In order to not go wrong with shimmer in your home décor, try to incorporate it in unconventional ways. For example, anyone can do a metallic vase or mirror. But that’s just not creative or novel anymore. Instead, perhaps do shimmer tassels on your cushions or rug. Or do a shimmer piping for your upholstered sofa.”
Upasana Virmani of Jaypore, recommends incorporating zari festooned cushions, flashes of gota — all are a great way to incorporate some sparkle, but within reason. “Playing with lights and shadows is also a great way to add some sparkle, the power of clever lighting can add a lot of shimmer without being gaudy,” says Upasana.
First Published: Aug 06, 2019 10:32 IST