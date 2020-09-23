Bringing back the bygone era

fashion-and-trends

Manish Malhotra, a designer who prides himself on craftsmanship, has a magic wand through which he can transform one from sitting in pjs crunched in front of the computer to India’s cultural zeitgeist of the Mughal Era. Breaking the blues, and the grim aura that surrounds us due to the pandemic, Malhotra’s collection was unapologetically extravagant for the bride who is unafraid to carry the weightlessness of tradition on her pallu.

Hoping to bring back celebration and cheer with vibrant music filling the air, he focused on the bygone era and to make timeless pieces in pastel hues and sheer dupattas. Veils that are usually ditched at this time were brought back with train lehengas. Men were seen donning angrakhas, manarkalis and velvet shawls.

And who is Malhotra’s muse this season? Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who dons a voluminous train lehenga with intricate embroidery and a sheer veil. A fantasy look for this season’s bride.