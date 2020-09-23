e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bringing back the bygone era

Bringing back the bygone era

The finale show by Manish Malhotra at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of Indian in association with Hindustan Times was an ode to the Mughal era.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:12 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Designer Manish Malhotra presented his collection Ruhaaniyat at ICW 2020.
Designer Manish Malhotra presented his collection Ruhaaniyat at ICW 2020.
         

Manish Malhotra, a designer who prides himself on craftsmanship, has a magic wand through which he can transform one from sitting in pjs crunched in front of the computer to India’s cultural zeitgeist of the Mughal Era. Breaking the blues, and the grim aura that surrounds us due to the pandemic, Malhotra’s collection was unapologetically extravagant for the bride who is unafraid to carry the weightlessness of tradition on her pallu.

Production: Manish Malhotra Productions Special Thanks: Janhvi Kapoor Location: The Leela Palace, New Delhi Videography & Editing: The Orange Booth Music: Abi Sampa, Rushil Ranjan Beauty Elements: Manish Malhotra Beauty Jewels: Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Raniwala1881 Hair & Makeup: Anu Kaushik Choreography: Lubna Adams Models: Kanishtha Dhankhar, Richa Dave, Aishwarya Singh, Aanchal Jain, Bidisha Bharadwaj, Archita Mahalwal, Tamanna Katoch, Nisha Yadav, Robbie Mairh, Piyush Walia, Kian, Kyle Martelli, Ansh Duggal, Shivam Dubey, Aarav Verma #ruhaaniyat #ICW2020 #couturefilm

Hoping to bring back celebration and cheer with vibrant music filling the air, he focused on the bygone era and to make timeless pieces in pastel hues and sheer dupattas. Veils that are usually ditched at this time were brought back with train lehengas. Men were seen donning angrakhas, manarkalis and velvet shawls.

And who is Malhotra’s muse this season? Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who dons a voluminous train lehenga with intricate embroidery and a sheer veil. A fantasy look for this season’s bride.

