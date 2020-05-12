Bringing back the vintage fashion

fashion-and-trends

While we may have reached a point where nearly everything could be considered “fashionable” depending on how a person pulls herself off, clothes our mothers wore in the 70’s and 80’s still continue to be in vogue. May be we could derive some inspiration from our mother’s old photos.

“Fashion has always been inspired by previous generations. The classics are always in style. The prints and colours may change a little but the basic structure and garments are similar. I personally think the clothes our mothers wore in the 70’s and 80’s have always been making a comeback of sorts. Oversized denim jackets, bomber jackets, vintage denims and graphic T-shirts are all a big part of the 70’s and are still in fashion,” says designer Abhishek Yadav.

Fashion, Nelson Jaffery, head of design of Liva, says, is a “cyclical industry”. “So, we can always draw inspiration from old pictures of our mothers and recreate outfits that look classy and chic,” he adds. Yadav says, an oversized denim jacket will always be in style. “Take care of your denims. They have a long shelf life.”

Jaffery advises investing in “good quality fabrics and pieces that withstand the test of time”. “For instance, a graceful simple saree can never go out of fashion and is the classiest piece of clothing”.

Iconic styles of 70’s and 80’s

Wide leg and bell bottom pants: When you think of 70’s and 80’s fashion, tailored wide leg and bell bottom pants are iconic. “It’s probably because the hippie culture had a big influence on fashion,” says Jaffery.

The pantsuit: In the late 70’s, pantsuit had gained acceptance among executive women. Jaffrey says, “It came across more as a political statement than a fashionable one. With more women taking on office roles, there developed a sudden craze for a new symbol,” says

Midi Length Skirts: Midi length skirts with flare embody the classy look of the 80’s. “The fabric plays a key role here, so it is preferable to opt for ones which offer fluidity,” says Yadav.