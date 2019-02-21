Catch up on 5 of Ayushmann Khurrana’s boldest new looks in these pics

Ayushmann Khurrana might be one of the hottest young actors in Bollywood today, but he’s also one of the most stylish, whether he’s sporting that pompadour hair to dressing head-to-toe in neon. In recent years, the Andhadhun actor has come into his own personal style of cool slim suits, from classic grey to statement stripes. He’s also not afraid to play with colour, and has upended traditionally masculine celebrity style expectations with bright athleisure looks. Ahead, we decode the actor’s last few outings to find out what worked and what didn’t.

Take 1

Wearing a striped double-breasted suit from Tisa Studio, Ayushmann attended a wedding. The suit looked nice but the white shirt and black tie didn’t do justice to the look. The black tie could have been avoided and he could have accessorised the look with a bow.

Take 2

Seen in Amit Aggarwal, Ayushmann’s look is a futuristic take on fashion here. The mix of white and silver looked classic. We would have liked had he not opted for that pompadour hair and instead gone with slicked back hair.

Take 3

Staying casually dandy, Ayushmann made quite a statement in a pair of faded denims teamed with a striped blazer and grey tee. Those green socks looked chic with the white sneakers. The overall look was impressive.

Take 4

Showing his love for Camo prints, Ayushmann wore a camouflage printed blazer teamed with drop crotch pants from designer Siddartha Tytler. Drop crotch pants usually give a very laidback vibe and this look gave just that.

Take 5

Neons are trending and Ayushmann too made sure he was dressed up in neon from head-to-toe. He styled the athleisure look with a pair of sneakers to round off the look.

