Celebrating life and love fuels my creativity: Designer Manish Arora

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:50 IST

Fashion designer Manish Arora, who has always been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA+ community, says his passion for diversity drives him to create gender-fluid and inclusive fashion.

According to Arora, it is important for an artiste to celebrate and promote love that is not confined in a boundary.

“I’ve always celebrated love and diversity, in all its glory and all my collections pay homage to it. I’m so glad to be showcasing and celebrating this love with the LGBTQIA+ family that I’m so proud and passionate about,” Arora told PTI on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The designer believes people from the field of arts have been championing the idea of diversity since always.

“Artists from all walks of life have always been most vocal and passionate about diversity and boundary-less love,” he added on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Arora unveiled a gender-neutral and inclusive range of ensembles, titled “We Are Family” at the event. The presentation carried a Parisian Cabaret vibe with models dressed in Arora’s glamorous gowns, leggings, prints, outlandish headgear and makeup along with dramatic footwear.

“For me the larger cause and message has always been about celebrating life and love with no boundaries. That inspires and fuels my passion and creativity,” the designer said. “I have always been vocal about my love for freedom and diversity and I think the arts have always been a pioneer when it comes to vocalising their feeling,” he added. LFW Summer/Resort 2020 runs till Sunday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

