e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Covid-19: Market situation for textiles recovering, say texpreneurs

Covid-19: Market situation for textiles recovering, say texpreneurs

Low-end goods, essential goods and value-for-money goods in the textile sector are moving well in the Covid-19 situation but fashionable apparels that depended on showrooms are yet to make a recovery, say Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Coimbatore
The market situation of textiles is slowly and gradually recovering, even as the impact of Covid-19 is massive and the recovery would be gradual. (Representational Image)
The market situation of textiles is slowly and gradually recovering, even as the impact of Covid-19 is massive and the recovery would be gradual. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

Low-end goods, essential goods and value-for-money goods in the textile sector are moving well in the Covid-19 situation but fashionable apparels that depended on showrooms are yet to make a recovery, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) said on Friday.

The export orders are on a medium performance-level now but the order-enquiry for the next quarter is good, ITF convenor Prabhu Damodharan told reporters at a virtual press conference here.

On the whole, the market situation of textiles is slowly and gradually recovering, even as the impact of Covid-19 is massive and the recovery would be gradual, he said.

The federation has advised and cautioned its members to scale-up production only after analysing the demand, he said.

There was a good opportunity for Indian textile products to enter Japan market in the near future and ITF has spoken to its members and 51 have expressed interest to make products for this promising market, he said.

After analysing the clothing and textile requirements of Japan, Indian textiles manufacturers would enter the market, he said.

Stating that the MSME financial package from the Centre had been helpful in increasing liquidity, Damodharan said people with the eligibility criteria had easy access to get this package benefits.

When asked about the progress of ITFs ‘India for Sure,’ a project that pitches India as an ethical partner for sourcing fashion goods with Tamil Nadu textile sector as the base, he said data has been collected from 140 companies and in another few days 100 more would be collected.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
LIVE: 50 prisoners in Maharashtra’s Akola jail test Covid-19 positive
LIVE: 50 prisoners in Maharashtra’s Akola jail test Covid-19 positive
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In