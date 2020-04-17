e-paper
David Beckham to Aayush Sharma: Celebs go for quarantine buzz-cut

David Beckham to Aayush Sharma: Celebs go for quarantine buzz-cut

It’s official: Quarantine buzz-cut is the new celeb-approved hair trend during Covid-19.

Updated: Apr 17, 2020
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Actor Aayush Sharma showed his new haircut done by his wife Arpita Sharma during the quarantine.
Actor Aayush Sharma showed his new haircut done by his wife Arpita Sharma during the quarantine.
         

By the time we step out of the quarantine and lockdown will be over, a lot of men will be seen sporting a buzz-cut. And our celebrities are hopping on to the bandwagon of quarantine buzz-cut too to get rid of their grown out fade or unkempt and bushy side burns. As much as we are missing our hairdresser, we are left with no choice but to bring out the scissors and trimmers and put it to use. The quarantine buzz-cut is now officially a trend, thanks to the likes of David Beckham, Cody Simpson and Christiano Ronaldo.

 

Model Karlie Kloss gave her husband Joshua Kushner a buzz cut and so did Miley Cyrus to her boyfriend Cody Simpson. Actor Bruce Willis went a step ahead and gave his daughter Tallulah a buzz-cut.

 

Hairstylists says that buzz-cut is the most fuss free hairstyle, therefore most of the people who are chopping off their mane from home are finding it easier to opt for this haircut. “ Since your hair will take a month or so to grow back, by the time the lockdown might be lifted and you can visit your hairdresser to get the desired hair cut. Till that time, this hairstyle is going to keep you cool and chic,” says hairstylist Suhansh Petwal.

 

And even when you are opting for a buzz-cut at home you need to keep a few things in mind. “ Opt for a hair clipper which is of a good quality and of the same kind which the barbers use. Don’t use your beard trimmer to chop off your mane. Also make sure the clipper is properly charged before you start trimming since it might stop midway and you would have to put it on charge again as you sit with your hair half done,” says grooming expert and stylist Vikram Seth.

