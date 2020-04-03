e-paper
Designers explore other passions as they self-isolate

In the wake of the lockdown, our design mavens are pursuing their hobbies with aplomb!

Apr 03, 2020
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times
A section of designers have put their sketch pads aside and have been seen spending time either on the yoga mat or in kitchen.
One positive way to look at the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic is to see it as the perfect opportunity to sit back, rediscover ourselves and explore our innate, latent passions, something which we never got to do before. A section of designers have put their sketch pads aside and have been seen spending time either on the yoga mat or in kitchen. If designer Namrata Joshipura’s Insta stories see her doing incredible headstands, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock posted videos of them painting at home. Designer Shruti Sancheti has hit the treadmill in her Nagpur home like never before.

“I work out for an hour and have started using my functional equipments which were randomly bought, but never used before. I do a combination of cardio and light weight training and even jump on my children’s trampoline,” she says.

Designer Nachiket Barve is often seen cooking delicacies in his kitchen and also shares recipes with his followers. The designer sees cooking as a therapeutic activity. “It’s a creative outlet for me considering it involves a delicate balance of different ingredients. There’s always a thrill in creating something new and also offers a sensorial satisfaction,” says Nachiket.

Designer Anjali Patel Mehta of label Verandah says, “I’ve been cooking and also working out besides homeschooling my kids. I’ve been taken a few workout challenges and trying to stay fit. Also, I like to pick fresh herbs and vegetables from my kitchen garden for dinner,” says Mehta.

