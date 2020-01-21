Disco curls, pigtails and dripping wet hair: SS20 Runway inspired hair trends for 2020

fashion-and-trends

As we settle in to the new year and the new decade, trying to come through and follow our New Year's resolutions for at least a month, it is the time to prepare for the upcoming spring and summer. From buying that new summer wardrobe and stashing away the heavy wool coats, summer is the time to reinvent yourself and your look. Be it losing those winter pounds at the gym, trying out new sundresses, or changing up your hair, spring calls for something new. Your hair can be the most crucial attribute to your summer look, although, if you’re not ready to go all the way and cut your locks, switching up your hairstyle might be the way to go. This spring and summer, take inspiration straight from SS20 fashion shows and try brand new styles for yourself. From braids, wet hair, and lots of accessories, here are the top five hair trends from the SS20 shows.

Bling-out accessories

The Chanel hair clip with crystals are easy to wear on all types of hair. ( Instagram/ blackboxconcierge )

This fashion season saw a whole lot of accessories on hair. From crystals, black bows, dripping pearls, jewel-encrusted flowers, feathers and twigs, the runway had it all. Accessories are the easiest way to elevate a normal and everyday hairstyle, clips, pins and bands are genderless and can be worn easily. Try adding a black bow to a low pony-tail or a few rhinestone clips to deep side-parted hair.

Adding a little an accessory elevates the whole hairstyle, like seen at the McQueen SS20. ( Instagram/ celebritystyle.1 )

Dripping wet hair

The Versace SS20 had many wet hair looks. ( Instagram/ versace )

This may be a weird trend, but wet, just out of the shower hair has been on the runway for many seasons now and is not going anywhere. This may be a little hard to carry out for those with light hair, but nothing hair mousse could not fix. Applying mousse to wet hair and tying a top-knot maintains the wet look without going over-the-top. Another way to incorporate the wet look, taking inspiration from the Salvatore Ferragamo show in Paris, slick your hair back on top and leave it hanging at the ends.

Slicking your hair on top and leaving the rest is an easy way to incorporate the wet look. ( Instagram/ hairbysammcknight )

All braids

Classic pig-tails are an easy and quick hair-do, and can be paired with hats. ( Instagram/ mona_tougaard )

The school-girl in you should rise up with braids back in fashion, they are unapologetically feminine and strong. Try the classic pigtails, leaving out a few loose hairs to frame your face, or give baby-braids a try by leaving out two-inch strips of hair at your part to frame your face and braid them loosely, or lose double plaits like those from the Dior show.

Braids can be paired with a simple black bow for a flirty look. ( Instagram/ anthonyturnerhair )

Clean centre parting

Centre parting is a style known to be Parisian, high-quality and modern. ( Instagram/ streetersagency )

Centre parting is being modernised this season, a style known to be Parisian, high-quality, and modern. Neither too messy nor too clean is the look to go for. No blow-drying the life out of your hair or straightening it, leaving it to air-dry and running your comb through it a couple times should be enough. Bottega Veneta chose to complement the wild, natural texture of the models’ hair with a deep centre parting giving a care-free and worn down, whereas Chanel was all about loose, flowing locks parted at the centre.

The Chanel SS20 had model with centre parted natural flowing locks. ( Instagram/ chanelofficial )

‘70s-inspiration

Disco retro curls can be used for a night-out look. ( Instagram/ justinemarjan )

Why not go retro and combine centre parting with loose flowing curls. With shaggy hair at Celine, and long, centre-parted locks and Afros at Chanel and Paco Rabanne, feathered disco curls are the ultimate throwback. Using a barrel tong, carefully wrap sections of your hair around it, working from the roots to the ends, but leaving the tips free. A day date look or combined with an accessory perfect for the club.

Shaggy retro 70s’ inspired hair was seen in Celine SS20 show. ( Instagram/ celine )

Try out these hair trends for a brand-new look this summer.

