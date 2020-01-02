Elizabeth Hurley’s age-defying New Year party pic in purple, plunging neckline dress and blonde wig is everything

fashion-and-trends

Hollywood actor and former model Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram and blew us away with her latest look from her New Year’s party celebrations, and we simply refuse to believe that the 54-year-old stunner could be anything but a day over 25.

On New Year’s Day, the actor, best remembered for her role as Vanessa Kensington in Mike Myers’ hit spy comedy, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) and as the Devil in Bedazzled (2000), posted multiple pictures from her party where she looked as stunning as ever in a skin-tight, metallic purple full-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline and blonde wig. The dress was by British fashion house, House of CB. She captioned the pictures, “Happy New Year from my house to yours.”

Several fans commented on her pictures, praising her look. One commented, “Now as Blonde... looking awesome, Liz.” Another one wrote, “Good god you are gorgeous.”

The British born actor was previously married to textile baron Arun Nayyar, and it seems she still has a great love for Indian culture. The actor previously, during the time she was married to Nayyar wore a lot of sarees, and for Christmas this year too, she wore a gorgeous white saree by Haseena Jethmalani. And she carried it with such grace you’d never guess it wasn’t her traditional attire.

The dark-haired, blue-eyed beauty got her first modelling job from luxury cosmetics company Estée Lauder when she was only 29, and she continues to be associated with the brand till date, especially for perfumes such as Sensuous, Intuition, and Pleasures and also owns her own beachwear line. In 2015, Hurley was also seen starring in the E! original series, The Royals.

Hurley has always had quite a unique, and interesting sense of style. In the ‘90s she became well known initially as only the girlfriend of Hugh Grant, back when Hugh was a huge star. While accompanying him to a film’s premiere, Hurley wore a rather revealing black Versace dress which was held together only with gold safety pins, this got her a lot of eyeballs, and she became an overnight sensation.

