Versace Pre-Fall 2019 show was all about the magnification of fantasy beauty. See pics

Donatella Versace showcased Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection in a start studded show and the front row was shining with stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Diane Kruger, Mary J Blige, Blake Lively, Lupita N’Yongo , Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Jackson, 2Chainz, Ciara, Uma Thurman among others. The collection was an ode to the significant styles and themes that the Italian fashion house has celebrated over the years. Donatella is not new to the idea of experiment and taking risks. Her 2018 Pre-fall collection was all about going back to the roots. The vision of Gianni Versace has kept the brand very much in touch with the changing perceptions of fashion, accustoming new line of buyers and fashion aspirants hooked on to the new narratives that this powerful Italian label is popular for-- innovative design, symbolic extravagant prints in a an array of bold colours.

The Pre-Fall 2019 was all about revisiting the iconic moments of the brand that has been known for its provocative design elements and the style philosophy till date remains to be out-of-the-box, real and edgy. Very excited “to arrive in New York for the first time”, the Italian label was “ready to take the city by storm with recognisable style and unmistakable personality”. Kaia Gerber opened the Pre-Fall’19 show wearing brown Medusa buttoned vinyl jacket with cropped knit top, matched well with a asymmetrically draped silk skirt and metal safety pin accessories, revisiting the brand’s pin collection from the 90s.

Apart from Gerber who in a millennial icon, Amber Valetta closed the show in a an iconic and edgy Versace silhouette made famous by JLo at the Grammys in the year 2000 and Valetta wore it as well back then only. Vittoria Ceretti sported a black safety pin dress, a garment that is not only a symbol of breaking barriers but we also saw its return in a more contemporary way. Gigi Hadid, Binx Walton, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber among others graced the square runway as well.

The real moment arrived when models presented the new versions of the iconic safety pin dress, first worn by Elizabeth Hurley in 1994 at the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral and now the feel of the show was like a reinvention of the brand’s sultry appeal. Grace Elizabeth finally walked with the dramatic spirit of the brand over the years in a patchwork pattern silk blouse teamed up with a paisley-printed blazer, lustrous crimson side-slit skirt, perfecting the look with an inflated and embellished hairstyle, giving the idea of fantasy beauty a new goal.

The show clearly is celebration of maximalism and real in the context of fantasy beauty. The major takeaway has to be the voluminous hair and the jewelled ornaments for the magnificent hairstyles for the upcoming season. Take it from Donatella. Go big or go home.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 16:35 IST