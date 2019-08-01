From Pari’s stylebook

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:21 IST

Parineeti Chopra is an actor known for her bubbliness and spontaneous acting skills. Similarly, her dressing sense is considered equally chic and simple. The Ishaqzaade (2012) actor was recently seen in her stylish best while promoting her lastest movie. From crop tops to funky jackets, Pari has tried to look her best to stand out. Here’s a style report of the actor’s latest fashion outburst.

1. The denim magic

Pari opted for this cool denim midi with a slit in the centre. She paired it with a matching tee that complimented the look well. She completed the look with white sneakers.

2. Go monotone



Monotone is always trendy and Pari also tried a hand at it with this fuschia pink dress for her airport look. A fan of slits, this outfit also had one and the neon sneakers were on point.

3. The jacket game

One can never go wrong with jackets and this green number has a character of its own. She styled the jacket with a belt and went light with the makeup.

4. Shades Of Lime



Parineeti wore this attire which looked like an updated version of the gym look. The lime and white hoodie looked cool but it would been better if she wore a dark coloured leggings with it.

5. The classic ’90s

Black and denim goes way back in the ’90s and this turtle neck black top with a half bun hairdo looked just perfect. Pari never shies away from repeating clothes and she did the same with the denim pencil skirt and full marks to the bubbly actor for this pulling out this gorgeous attire well.

Photos: Yogen Shah

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 17:21 IST