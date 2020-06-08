e-paper
Happy 45 Birthday Shilpa Shetty: A look at the actor's stunning wardrobe

Happy 45 Birthday Shilpa Shetty: A look at the actor’s stunning wardrobe

Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: The timeless actor may have turned 45 on paper, but does not look a year beyond her 20s. Check out some of her best looks.

Jun 08, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty
Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty (@theshilpashetty)
         

To talk of beauty is to talk of Shilpa Shetty! She is not only a stunning model and a kind-hearted, beautiful soul, but her brilliant talent has immortalized her in the hearts people worldwide.

Some of her award-winning film include Life in a Metro (2001), Baazigar (1993), Phir Milenge (2004).

 

She has also done numerous reality T.V.shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2006), the U.K. reality show Celebrity Big Brother (2007), which she went on to win despite facing racism from her fellow contestants.

Not only is she a prolific actor but also a parent, author, entrepreneur, and yogini. The actor also has an incredibly stunning sartorial sense and we often see her strutting about in the most gorgeous outfits, be it at reality shows she judges or at award shows she attends. Check out some of the actors stunning looks:

 

 

 

 

 

In honour of her 45th birthday, we are all about celebrating an icon of a woman and all her accomplishments. Shilpa Shetty, an advocate of good health, uses her social media handles to promote fitness and wellbeing.

She is outspoken about causes she believes in and has been working with PETA since 2006.

She was involved with the ‘Fit India Movement’, a campaign by the Government of India. Shilpa Shetty was also awarded the ‘Champions of Change Award’ for her contributions to the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

