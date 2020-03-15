e-paper
These outfits are proof that Alia Bhatt is the reigning millennial style icon

Alia turns 27 today, and she rang in her birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Here are some of the stunner’s best looks.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 15, 2020 12:57 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia turns 27 today, and she rang in her birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Here are some of the stunner's best looks.
Alia turns 27 today, and she rang in her birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. Here are some of the stunner’s best looks.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actors that Bollywood has seen lately, the actor is a complete chameleon and blends into any role that she portrays. From the bratty, sheltered Shanaya with her enviable designer wardrobe (along with a song and dance about said brands) in her debut Student of the Year to the simple, feisty gully girl Safeena in her jeans, kurti and headscarf in Gully Boy, the millennial can pull anything off with equal finesse. The Kalank actor turns 27 today, and she rang in her birthday on Sunday along with sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Several posts on social media by Shaheen and Akanksha showed Alia having quite a blast on her all-girls birthday road trip, and while Alia was dressed quite simple in a shirt and shorts, we still envy her bomb wardrobe. Over the years Alia has really found her style, and although she loves the highlighter too much, we still can’t help but envy her style. Here are our top picks from the actor’s style book, read on:

Hindustantimes

 

Hindustantimes

 

View this post on Instagram

Roop 🍂

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

While her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, weren’t present in the posts shared on social media, Soni did write a heartfelt note for her daughter. The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me, this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come.”

 

She continued, “Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always ... Mama.”

Alia was last seen in Kalank with an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The actor has got a number of projects lined up for 2020 including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and also Brahmastra and Takht.

