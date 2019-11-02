Happy Birthday SRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic onscreen looks will make you nostalgic

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:47 IST

I say King of Romance, you say Shah Rukh Khan! That’s how King Khan’s stint in Bollywood has been like, the actor has become synonymous with romance, and everyone will agree when I say that Shah Rukh is indubitably the ultimate romancer, he chases, woos, loves, loses and pines for with such conviction, that people all around hoped and prayed that such love truly did exist. Shah Rukh Khan made us believe in love, no, that is not an overstatement. The King of Bollywood, who turns 54 today, is not only a fine actor, a witty person, an eloquent orator but also a very stylish person. SRK dresses better in his daily life since before there were stylists, and he does it with ease. However, onscreen too, the actor has donned some interesting personas and outfits which have, whether they were good or bad, created quite a stir and inspired the wardrobe choices of millions all over.

So for the King of Bollywood’s birthday, here is a look at our pick of some of Shah Rukh’s best and most iconic onscreen avatars. Read on:

The loverboy from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

When SRK spread his arms wide in that sunflower field, beckoning Kajol to come to him, we all wanted to run. No lie! Shah Rukh’s messy big hair, his adoring smile and that sexy leather jacket was a definite trendsetting moment.

The zameendar-lawyer-heartbroken- babu from Devdas

Devdas is easily one of the best romantic films, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s attention to detail is exhilarating. Shah Rukh’s look when he comes back from London, the crisp white shirts and pleated pants, complete with top hat, stylish walking stick and suspenders is a very sexy look that not everyone could have pulled off. He then transitions to dhoti and kurta, sometimes carrying a shawl, and somehow, he pulled that off too. Not to forget how great he was in that movie.

The love professor from Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh’s nerdy professor look from Mohabbatein is quite a memorable one, the pairing of sweaters over his shirts resulted in that trend really picking up. Shah Rukh would often walk around Gurukul in pants in lighter shades, his double sweater combo and his rimless glasses, sprinkling love wisdom everywhere.

The sexy undercover military man on a mission in Main Hoon Na

In Main Hoon Na, when Shah Rukh gets off the train and walks onto the platform through the smoke of the steam train (how come no one questioned how there were steam trains in 2004?), he totally made our hearts skip several beats. Shah Rukh wore a beige turtle-neck sweater, with a Burberry trench and scarf! Literal screams! He also looked adorable as the nerdy overgrown student who wears sweater vests over shirts, which became such a trend soon after. Also, all the other times in the movie when SRK wore his military uniform, we live for Shah Rukh in uniform, it is THE look for him.

The confused-teen-turns-confused-man in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

SRK in KKHH before the interval was a bit of a street teen, with his COOL necklace, his shades and supertight T-shirts, and although it wasn’t the best look, it was iconic to the max. Also props to SRK for pulling off the annoying, self-centred character so well and still make us root for him. SRK after the interval wore a lot of oversized colour co-ordinated suits, which is actually a look that is having quite a moment in the fashion world right now.

The brooding coach from Chak De India

I mean, SRK was perfect in this movie, he was vulnerable, angsty, out to restore his reputation and so intense. From his crisp shirts and simple pants, to his stubble, there is nothing that we can fault in his look!

