Hina Khan’s rainbow-hued eye make-up game is perfect for masked fashion amid Covid-19

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:26 IST

Hina Khan’s fashion game has got to be the strongest when it comes to telly actors. From her choice of clothing to her unique styling, be it her hairdos or her make-up, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame starlet is constantly experimenting and setting new fashion goals. Before the lockdown imposed on account of the coronavirus, like most celebrities, Hina Khan too would step out with her fashionable foot forward, and while not much changed during the lockdown when it came to the actor’s style game, Hina did start sharing more about her skincare, fitness routines and began to experiment more with her make-up, often sporting colourful eye shadows and eye liners that will surely brighten up the dullest of days and outfits too. And given how masks have become an important accessory, the lower half of your face will definitely not see the light of day, so why not amp up your look with some interesting eye make up? Take cue from the stylish actor’s Instagram posts and see how you too can sport some gorgeous hues on your lids to look your stylish best despite having masks on. Read on:

Hina’s sunshine yellow eye liner which she paired with a nude lipstick is the perfect look to drive those Monday Work-From-Home blues away. Hina wore a dark blue bralette under a sleeveless white linen top, the perfect attire for a ‘working’ day from home.

On Hina, blue is truly the happiest colour. The actor went monochrome with hues of blue from her outfit to her eye make-up. The actor sported antique oxidised silver jewellery and looked absolutely stunning.

The actor once even opted for a mauve eyeliner with a fuchsia pink ensemble, and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Hina’s pastel pink eyeliner looked absolutely dreamy with her cute girl next door attire and styling.

The actor once even sported a metallic sea green eye liner, once again with a nude lip. And when you are going all out with your eye makeup, its better if the rest of your face is not screaming for attention too. There can only be one showstopper, so if you’re going for a loud lip colour tone down the eyes, and vice versa.

