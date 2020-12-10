e-paper
Hopeful yellow: Bollywood's go-to hue 

Hopeful yellow: Bollywood’s go-to hue 

Reflecting optimism and joy - the vibrant colour seems to be the favourite of B-Town stars

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:53 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia in a yellow dress by designer Aniket Satam
Tamannaah Bhatia in a yellow dress by designer Aniket Satam
         

 

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in a vibrant yellow dress by designer Aniket Satam. A few weeks ago, actor Katrina Kaif looked chic and cheerful in another summery yellow sundress. Moreover, actor Kajal Aggarwal opted for a yellow Manish Malhotra sari for her engagement ceremony. Among the dudes, Kartik Aaryan turned heads in a sporty yellow sweatshirt. Looks like Bollywood is ready to quell the all-pervading negativity and pessimism with its refreshing take on this tone. In fact, the illuminating yellow has been just announced as one of the Pantone colours of the year 2021. “In such gloomy times, the bold dosage of bolting yellow injects the much-needed dose of positivity. The sunny palette of sunflower and canary yellow adds an exuberance of new hope and resonates with the eternal belief that good things are going to happen,” says designer Aniket Satam. 

Katrina Kaif sports a sunny yellow dress
Katrina Kaif sports a sunny yellow dress

It won’t be far off to say that yellow is the new black this December given the number of pap shots pouring into our inboxes. “Yellow is the colour of sunshine and hope and this colour spreads joy and positivity. Also, this tone looks fabulous on the Indian skin tones and enhances one’s personality so yellow has been a cheerful favourite in the year of dreariness and despair,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.  

Actor Kajal Aggarwal in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra sari at her engagement
Actor Kajal Aggarwal in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra sari at her engagement

“Yellow, a colour associated with warmth, hope and happiness, has been major on the trend radar this December as people wandered off to tropical places to sun bathe, after being locked in their houses for months,” says designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of label Nirmooha.

