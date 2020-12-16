How to avoid Christmas style cliches 

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:38 IST

As festivities are low-key this year and the party scene looks mostly indoors, one could easily relate to our collective urge to play dress up and look our chicest. When one thinks of Christmas party style, the red gown that Judy Garland donned in Meet Me in St. Louis comes to mind instantly - classic and timeless. Also, Rachel McAdams’ comfort driven approach to style in The Family Stone is an ideal pick for an early morning of present-opening. And of course, Donna Reed’s getup as Mary Hatch is quintessential ‘40s style in It’s a Wonderful Life (a holiday genre classic) merits a mention too. Usually party hearties opt for the classic red dress or sequins but some of them forget that they aren’t in competition with the X’mas tree. Hence we got a panel of style experts to share a more pared-back, approachable take on festive style.

Designer Ridhi Mehra suggests a pair of wide leg pants that are ultra flowy. “They will stand out no matter what you pair them with. Elevate it further with a jewelled belt for that extra oomph. Pair a sparkly sequinned cami with your fav pair of jeans and strappy sandals for an effortless vibe. Or don an all-white winter outfit; pair a white cashmere pullover with tan boots. Even leather or faux leather pants with a glossy finish are the easiest way to make your outfit comfy while giving it an elevated look simultaneously,” says she.

Designer Nitya Bajaj who plans to have a cozy pyjama party with pizzas and hot chocolate dipped in marshmallows suggests keeping it chic and elegant in pashmina nightsuit sets and accessorising with soft pearl studs. ”Club comfortable separates together or solid shift dresses layered with long jackets that could be easily removed indoors - both are your best bets. Avoid fur as indoor as scenes get warmer! You can skip full shimmer/sequin dresses as limited guest lists will replace grander scenes.You could add bling with statement accessories over solids instead,” suggests she.

For men, designer Kunal Anil Tanna suggests a classic white pullover with a side seam placket teamed. “Team it with printed trousers which could be just the selection for keeping up the jolly vibe,” says he.

Designer Vedika M Sonthalia of label Vedika M suggests a pastel pantsuit set paired with a solid bustier. “Adorn them with a beautiful pearl choker. Embrace the outfit by accessorising it with a mini satchel bag and low-heel slide sandals balancing the appropriate colour palette to complete your elegant yet comfortable look.”

Designer Nikita Singh of label Opalina suggests an elegant outfit offset with glittery makeup and a unique statement ring. “Or add a bold and shiny neck piece to be the centre of attraction without looking over the top.”

And one couldn’t agree more as jewellery is the key to dressing right while nailing a festive look without looking like a walking Christmas tree or a shiny bauble that actually belongs on the tree.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com