Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan, an undisputed men’s style icon. See his best looks

Hrithik Roshan turns 45 on January 10. Hrithik, who made his acting debut 19 years ago in his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, has earned a place as one of the best-dressed men in Bollywood. Hrithik’s style is somehow classic and unconventional at the same time. Hrithik Roshan is well known for his uncanny ability to look put together every time he steps. Whether he stands out at a film event in the smartest of formal suits or he turns up at Mumbai airport in a white T-shirt and some sneakers or rocks an unexpected jacket for his numerous red carpet outings, Hrithik never fails to make regular men want to dress better.

Hrithik Roshan has consistently impressed with his smart, tailored outfits, as well as his on-trend outerwear choices, which could rival actor Ranveer Singh’s. While Ranveer is known for his love of quirky prints and bright colours, Hrithik mainly wears blue, black, gray, white, brown, and khaki. Hrithik’s wardrobe is undoubtedly smart, and a lot of it has to do with the colour palette that he works with. Sure, it helps that he’s really good-looking and physically perfect by most designers’ standards. In fact, Hrithik Roshan’s name is practically synonymous with menswear god, a point you’ll see proven time and again in the photos ahead. To celebrate Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, we’re putting all his best have-to-see-it-again looks in one place.

Hrithik Roshan wearing Shantanu & Nikhil

Hrithik Roshan wearing Khanijo and Voganow

Hrithik Roshan wearing Anuj Madaan, Rizwan Ssk and Christian Louboutin

Hrithik Roshan wearing Jack & Jones India, Bestseller, DC Shoes, Christian Louboutin

Hrithik Roshan wearing Brown Boy

Hrithik Roshan wearing Diesel and Gstar

Hrithik Roshan wearing Armani, Brown Boy and Aéropostale

Hrithik Roshan wearing Herringbone & Sui and rag & bone

Hrithik Roshan wearing Armani

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 10:49 IST