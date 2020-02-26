e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ivanka Trump stuns in an embroidered anarkali by designer Rohit Bal at the Rashtrapati Bhawan dinner

Ivanka Trump made another classic choice for the Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner last evening. She was seen in a rich ivory anarkali with intricate floral embroidery work by designer Rohit Bal.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
         

Ivanka Trump who was visiting India for the second time with her father and US President Donald Trump made some great fashion choices during the visit. She was spotted in a white sherwani made of handwoven silk by Indian designer Anita Dongre who has dressed Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie GrégoireTrudeau, The First Lady of Canada and Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady of  United States. Ivanka paired the sherwani featuring enamel coat buttons with ivory pants by the designer. She completed the look with a pair of traditional gold Polki earrings.

 

Ivanka Trump made another classic choice at the dinner hosted at the another Rashtrapati Bhavan last evening. She was seen in a rich ivory anarkali with intricate floral embroidery work by designer Rohit Bal. The ensemble featured a detailed floral hand-embroidery in a high neck pattern. The bodice coloured full-sleeve number featured a high-neck and a layered free-flowing silhouette.

She looked every bit as elegant in the Rohit Bal anarkali and completed the look with a beautiful hair-do, bold eyes and minimal jewellery. She was accompanied by her husband and the White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner to the dinner.

 


Ivanka was also applauded for repeating her  Proenza Schouler baby blue viscose georgette midi dress during her second visit to India. She wore the dress last year in September during her Argentina visit, giving a go-ahead to sustainable fashion choices. She joined the likes of Jane Fonda, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Joaquin Phoenix who have been spotted repeating outfits as their contribution towards strengthening sustainability in fashion.

 

 

We loved Ivanka Trump in traditional silhouettes and wish to see her more in traditional wear. What do you think?
 

