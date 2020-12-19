Kareena Kapoor Khan adds Midas touch to her maternity diary in Rs 21k gold kaftan, silk pants

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:38 IST

Spotted outside her home in her Midas avatar, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fashionistas another reason to swoon over her glamorous maternity fashion. Shedding sultry sunshiny vibes, Bebo was seen giving her go-to piece of clothing, the kaftan, a little upbeat twist and paparazzi were set on frenzy.

The flood of pictures surfacing on the Internet ever since, feature the Good Newwz star in a jewel-tone embroidered kaftan that reached below her knees and featured floral embroidery on the sleeves. Flaunting her baby bump, the kaftan was mas made of khadi cotton fabric and came with a free-flowing silhouette that sported a V-neckline to add to the oomph factor.

Kareena teamed it with gold silk pants that looked regal and pulled back her hair in a top knot to come across as effortlessly chic. Completing her attire with a pair of golden Kohlapuri sandals, Kareena accessorised her look with the fashion accessory of the year, a black face mask, by Puma.

Check out Kareena’s ravishing look here:

The diva was dressed up for a virtual event hosted by journalist Barkha Dutt and her kaftan is credited to Indian womenwear brand, Anavila. The ensemble originally costs Rs 21,000 on their website.

Kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century. From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining.

Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

Kaftans became Kareena’s go-to outfit during the Covid-19 lockdown. Bollywood divas were left smitten as Bebo treated them with her latest kaftan collection from her sartorial wardrobe.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter