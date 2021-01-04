Katrina Kaif paints the town red in beautiful off-shoulder dress worth Rs 16k

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:46 IST

There is something about Katrina Kaif and red outfits. Whenever the actor steps out in a bright red dress, we can’t help but take notes. Be it a red carpet event or a photoshoot, the actor always makes us swoon with her sartorial picks. For a recent photoshoot as well, which was for her beauty brand, Katrina donned a bright red dress and made headlines.

She was seen wearing an off-shoulder dress that had a knot detail in the front resulting in pleats on the arms which added a little oomph to the dress. The midi dress also featured a cinched-in waist that highlighted Katrina’s curves. The lower half of the outfit had a flowy vibe and pleat details making it comfy enough to spend the entire day in.

The Bang Bang actor went san-accessories with the outfit and we love that. Even for her glam, Katrina opted for a minimal look. Her makeup included on-point brows teamed with kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a light red glossy lip, a little blush and lots of highlighter. To top it off with elan, Katrina left her side-parted sleek hair down.

If you are also a fan of this outfit and would want to add it to your collection, we have news for you. The dress is from the shelves of Saffron Boutique and is originally worth Rs 31,757 (AED 1600). However, in sale, the dress will cost you Rs 15,878 (AED 800).

Katrina Kaif’s dress is worth Rs 16k ( saffron-boutique.com )

Check out the other times Katrina donned a red outfit and owned the colour:

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2019 release Bharat in which she shared screen space with Salman Khan. Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar and Phone Bhoot. In Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be working with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

