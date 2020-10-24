Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan spells unicorn vibes in neo phulkari lehenga ahead of her ‘debut walk’

fashion-and-trends

Celebrating the craft of phulkari with an amalgamation of traditional and modern, Indian designer label Sukriti & Aakriti will be presenting their Neo Phulkari collection at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2020 and showstopper Radhika Madan can’t keep calm. The Angrezi Medium star shared some videos to tease fans with her enchanting runaway look, in a neo phulkari lehenga, ahead of her “debut walk”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared two boomerang videos featuring her in the organic attire ahead of the fashion gala at 5pm on Saturday evening. Spelling unicorn vibes, Radhika flaunted the multicoloured ensemble with gota patti work and colourful embroidered geometric patterns on white base blouse, lehenga and dupatta set.

Pulling back her hair in a half clutch, Radhika wore dewy makeup with a dab of pink lip tint, rosy blush, highlighted cheeks and on fleek eyebrows. One boomerang showed her flaunting the intricate work on the sheer white dupatta with gota work, sequence and mirror work amping up the embroidered neo phulkari attire.

The diva accessorised the Indian wear with a mangteeka, a finger ring and a ringbracelet from Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari. Radhika captioned the videos, “Excitment before my Debut walk at the @lakmefashionwk ! Catch the show on their website at 5pm today! @sukritiandaakritiofficial (sic).”

Phulkari is an embroidered textile craft of Punjab, mainly done by women in their leisure time. As an important part of Punjabi culture, Phulkari used to be embroidered by artisans onto a canvas of khaddar.

The designs and geometric motifs of phulkari are made using a needle and thread with an unlimited colour palette. The ornamentation is the richest mode of expressing emotions and aesthetics through the usage of needle, thread and fabric and Sukriti & Aakriti intend to revive, restore and celebrate given the flower-work handicraft in their own vivid, vibrant and contemporary wardrobe style so as to push for a wider appeal.

