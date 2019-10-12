e-paper
Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week: Rakul, Athiya, Sobhita play showstopper on day three

Bollywood divas Rakulpreet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 on Friday.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty walks the ramp to showcase a creation by Mahima Mahajan during the India Fashion Week, in New Delhi, Friday.
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty walks the ramp to showcase a creation by Mahima Mahajan during the India Fashion Week, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
         

Bollywood divas Rakulpreet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 on Friday, while BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi turned showstopper for one of the designers showcasing their spring/summer collection 2020.

Rakul Preet walks the ramp showcasing a collection by Divya Reddy during the India Fashion Week.
Rakul Preet walks the ramp showcasing a collection by Divya Reddy during the India Fashion Week. ( PTI )

Rakulpreet sashayed the ramp for designer Divya Reddy, wearing an off-white, sheer gown with a trail and heavily embellished with mirrors. The De De Pyaar De actor also adorned subtle make-up and a sleek hair-do.

Athiya Shetty closed the show for designer Mahima Mahajan, wearing a navy blue choli with mirror work and a heavy organza nude coloured skirt with floral prints. The actress looked ravishing as he left her hair open with beachy waves and wore a statement diamond necklace to complete the look.

Fashion designer Mahima Mahajan with actress Athiya Shetty on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week.
Fashion designer Mahima Mahajan with actress Athiya Shetty on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. ( IANS )

Wearing a gorgette drape saree in ivory colour with red abstract print, Sobhita strutted the runway for designer Bhumika Sharma. Her sleek hair-do and subtle make-up added extra oomph to her look.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala showcases the creation of fashion designer Bhumika Sharma on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week.
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala showcases the creation of fashion designer Bhumika Sharma on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week. ( IANS )

Making a comeback on the ramp after a gap of one-and-a-half years was actress Neha Dhupia, walking for designer Nidhika Shekhar. Last time Neha walked the ramp was when she was six-month pregnant. She completed her look with a golden choker, open straight hair and glossy make-up.

Fashion designer Nidhika Shekhar with actress Neha Dhupia.
Fashion designer Nidhika Shekhar with actress Neha Dhupia. ( IANS )

Shazia was the showstopper for designer Rahul and Anushka.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi walks the ramp during the India Fashion Week, in New Delhi.
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi walks the ramp during the India Fashion Week, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

She wore a black tassar silk saree with broad silver border. The politician also wore a bindi and a mangtika to add glamour to her look.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:04 IST

