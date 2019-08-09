e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Making a smooth move

In two minds about whether or not to go in for a keratin treatment for your hair? Here’s all you need to know about the therapy that promises to give you smooth, shiny hair

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:08 IST
Poulomi Banerjee
Poulomi Banerjee
Hindustan Times
Keratin treatment puts the protein back in the hair, restoring health and leaving it shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Keratin treatment puts the protein back in the hair, restoring health and leaving it shiny, smooth and frizz-free.(Shutterststock Image)
         

Has there ever been a woman who hasn’t wanted hair like Rapunzel’s? At least the beauty of it, if not the length? But you’d think all the gruelling hours of work which leaves us with little time to spend on caring for our hair, pollution, junk food… would have taken their toll on our tresses, leaving us with dull, lifeless hair. Wrong! Look around, and you will find many women with the perfect mane. A salon visit can now make bad hair days a thing of the past. Keratin treatments promise to remove all signs of frizz, leaving hair smoother and glossier for months. But are they as good as they are made out to be?

 

Experts consulted: Rod Anker (Rod Anker Salons), Sumit Israni (Geetanjali Salon), Bridgette Jones (Bridgette Jones Fashion Salon), oncologist PK Julka and dermatologists Deepali Bhardwaj and Asheena Mehra

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST

tags
more from fashion and trends
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss