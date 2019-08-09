Making a smooth move

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:08 IST

Has there ever been a woman who hasn’t wanted hair like Rapunzel’s? At least the beauty of it, if not the length? But you’d think all the gruelling hours of work which leaves us with little time to spend on caring for our hair, pollution, junk food… would have taken their toll on our tresses, leaving us with dull, lifeless hair. Wrong! Look around, and you will find many women with the perfect mane. A salon visit can now make bad hair days a thing of the past. Keratin treatments promise to remove all signs of frizz, leaving hair smoother and glossier for months. But are they as good as they are made out to be?

Experts consulted: Rod Anker (Rod Anker Salons), Sumit Israni (Geetanjali Salon), Bridgette Jones (Bridgette Jones Fashion Salon), oncologist PK Julka and dermatologists Deepali Bhardwaj and Asheena Mehra

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST