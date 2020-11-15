Malaika Arora recreates her ‘Chaiyaan Chaiyaan’ look this Diwali, joins Arjun Kapoor in Himachal for celebrations

You do not have to be a Bollywood buff to be well versed with the dance and lyrics of Chaiyaan Chaiyaan from the 1998 release, Bombay and closely resembling her look from the song was Malaika Arora as she dressed to kill this Diwali. Dolling up in ethnic wear, Malaika set fans on frenzy with her flood of pictures that seemed to recreate her iconic look from the item number before flying down to join boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, for festive celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a red lehenga, black blouse with silver embroidery work and an organza ankle-length jacket. Accessorising her look with a pair of antique hand cuffs, a pair of earrings with a contemporary edge, finger rings and an eclectic matha patti, Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous to shoot another episode of India’s Best Dancer that she co-judges.

Pulling back her sleek mid-parted hair in a low bun, the diva adorned it with a gajra. Wearing smokey-eyed makeup, a nude lipstick, highlighted cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows, Malaika posed for candids.

The pictures were captioned, “Love n light (sic).” Malaika’s traditional yet contemporary ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anamika Khanna.

The diva was spotted posing for pictures later in the day, alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez who are Arjun’s co-stars in Bhoot Police. Malaika was joined by BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan who too had flown down to Dharamshala, along with Taimur, to be together with Saif on Diwali.

Malaika posts a pic with Saif & Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/798gyTJ27k — Greens Live (@greens_live) November 14, 2020

On Sunday morning, Malaika and Arjun along with Kareena, Saif and Taimur were seen dressed in casuals and idly strolling on the hillside.

As we work off another weekend, we wish for a similar sartorial wardrobe and an exotic getaway to the hills with our loved ones.

