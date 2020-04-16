Maskaba: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta manufactures face masks to battle coronavirus

fashion-and-trends

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta’s daughter, Masaba Gupta announced that she will be contributing to India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic by producing non-surgical face masks at a production facility.

The designer behind the fashion label, House of Masaba which is loved by all Bollywood celebrities but unfortunately is not operational, has launched her initiative ‘Maskaba’. The name is quite telling of the purpose of her initiative, and talking about it in a post on her Instagram, Masaba wrote, “Changing gears for some time In the wake of the current pandemic and lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt. While the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead-in this time.”

Masaba went on to explain her noble cause, “We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene and safety standards in mind. These masks are washable and reusable.”

Talking about the masks, which featured Masaba’s signature quirky prints, the designer wrote, “The Masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine and we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of.

The designer, who has collaborated with celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor and has a make-up line to her name as well, expressed through her post that she believed everyone was together and one in these trying times.

While several international brands including Prada, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton are manufacturing protective face masks, here in India, Masaba is joining veteran fashion designer Anita Dongre, who is also producing masks to contribute in India’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 11,933 after 1,118 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll also increased to 392.

