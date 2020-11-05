e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mexico demands explanation from French designer Isabel Marant over indigenous designs

Mexico demands explanation from French designer Isabel Marant over indigenous designs

Mexico’s culture ministry on Wednesday questioned French fashion designer Isabel Marant’s use of patterns from indigenous Mexican communities.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Mexico City
Marant’s latest collection, including a long cape with stripes and starburst designs in gray and brown hues, includes elements from the Purepecha people of Mexico’s Michoacan state. (Representational Image)
Marant’s latest collection, including a long cape with stripes and starburst designs in gray and brown hues, includes elements from the Purepecha people of Mexico’s Michoacan state. (Representational Image) (Instagram @isabelmarant)
         

Mexico’s culture ministry on Wednesday questioned French fashion designer Isabel Marant’s use of patterns from indigenous Mexican communities, marking the government’s latest complaint over high-fashion brands appropriating local styles.

According to the ministry, Marant’s latest collection, including a long cape with stripes and starburst designs in gray and brown hues, includes elements from the Purepecha people of Mexico’s Michoacan state.

“I ask you, Ms. Isabel Marant, to publicly explain on what grounds you privatize a collective property ... and how its use benefits the creator communities,” Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto said in a letter to the designer.

“Some symbols that you took have a deep meaning for this culture,” Frausto said, urging protection for the artisans who have historically been “invisible.”

Marant’s company, Isabel Marant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The brand’s website says it is committed to ethical and responsible behaviour.

In 2015, the company was similarly accused of incorporating designs from Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca.

Last year, Mexico called out Venezuela-born designer Carolina Herrera and French fashion house Louis Vuitton for using traditional patterns in their designs, without regard for the people who first brought them to life.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
MI vs DC Live: Ishan, Suryakumar keep MI going against DC in Qualifier 1
MI vs DC Live: Ishan, Suryakumar keep MI going against DC in Qualifier 1
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In