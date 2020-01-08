e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Miss India Curvy 2020, the pageant which aims to inspire plus size women and promote body positivity

Miss India Curvy 2020, the pageant which aims to inspire plus size women and promote body positivity

A total of 72 contestants were shortlisted after auditions held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Jaipur.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:16 IST

Indo Asian News Service
The contestants were judged through multiple rounds where they wore designer ensembles (Representational Image).
The contestants were judged through multiple rounds where they wore designer ensembles (Representational Image). (Unsplash)
         

Mumbai girl Bindiya Sharma and Delhi girl Pragya Pathak were crowned with the title of Ms India Curvy 2020. The pageant, which aims to inspire plus size women and promote body positivity, was organized by Glamour Gurgaon and focused on breast cancer awareness.

Commenting on her win, Sharma said: “I was very happy to get selected as a finalist. But I had never walked a ramp before, ever in life. I can never forget how well they trained us for the finale. They made sure to give us all the grooming and make up sessions, nutritional guidance to make us shine like a star.”

A total of 72 contestants were shortlisted after auditions held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Jaipur. The contestants were judged through multiple rounds where they wore designer ensembles from AV Couture by Aenna Sharma.

“Being one of the finalists in 72 amazing girls and then a winner, this journey has been an out of the world experience for me”, said Pathak.

“It’s going to change the course of my life for sure. I heard it somewhere, ‘don’t try to fit in, you are custom made.’ Ms India Curvy and glamour Gurgaon is doing just that for you, making you love yourself and celebrate your body,” she said.

Barkha Nangia, Director - Glamour Gurgaon, said, “Until now people blindly followed the myth that fashion and lifestyle industry is run by zero size figure. With so many initiatives taken to break this myth, I am glad that our platform of Ms India Curvy contributed to a great extent to break this taboo and provide the fashion and entertainment world with the talents in packed in plus-size models. Women are beautiful in all sizes.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

