Mughal-e-Azam to Ram-Leela: Fashion goals that Bollywood has given us through the years

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:17 IST

Fashion and Bollywood are two peas of the same pod. Ever since the conception of the silver screen, we have been graced with millions of iconic looks, both in Hollywood and Bollywood. Famous actors have inspired countless generations of fashion, be it through period dramas like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar or through modern sagas like Jab We Met, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Veere Di Wedding. The 80s and 90s brought with it flamboyant colours and prints, while the 2000s were more inclined towards minimalism. Such as it is, we could always look to Bollywood for fashion advice for the day to day and for those special occasions. Here are our top picks for movies with absolutely iconic fashion.

Mughal-e-Azam

via GIPHY

The styling and costumes for the historical drama, Mughal-e-Azam may have had historical references but were years ahead of their time. From the perfect hairstyles and beautiful costumes, to the impeccable make-up and era- appropriate jewellery, there was truly not a hair out of place when it came to this epic saga.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

via GIPHY

While the mushroom cut, super gelled hair and ‘COOL’ neckpiece may induce cringes now, let’s not forget how we all rushed to grab sportswear, head bands, friendship bands, tracksuits and plenty of other paraphernalia that we saw in KKHH. The characters in the movie were so likeable that everyone wanted to be them. In fact, Kajol’s white kurta and bandhani dupatta look continues to be a favourite for many till date.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

via GIPHY

From tailor made black suits, flashy sherwanis and fishtail lehengas,to crop tops and blonde highlights, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the ultimate coming-of-age, family-oriented extravaganza that had oodles of comedy, tears, romance, drama and fashion to keep us hooked and entertained for over two decades.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham poster. ( Dharma productions )

Be it Hrithik’s onscreen transformation or Kareena’s Poo going from Chandni Chowk to London chic, the movie not only got us all embracing our inner self-obsessed Poos, but also brought flared pants, solid lip colours and crop tops into our lives for good.

Jab We Met

A still from the movie. ( T-series )

Kareena’s character and style in Jab We Met really had all Bollywood lovers turning into complete Geets. From her night wear when she misses her first train to the gorgeous red skirt, white bishop-sleeved blouse and black vest combo she wears in Ye Ishq Hai, Kareena’s onscreen style was effortless and casual, but still on point and trend.

Veere di Wedding

Movie Still. ( YouTube screen grab )

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is hands down the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, be it on screen or off it. So while we enjoyed watching her as the title character in Aisha, the combined fashion quotient of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania along with Sonam was too much to handle, but in the best way possible.

Sonam exuded high fashion as always, while Kareena looked classy and simple. Swara’s character was a career-oriented loose canon and dressed that way, and Shikha’s plus-size fashion showed us all just how good one can look if they have the right outfit.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

via GIPHY

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a perfectionist, and the costumes and sets in all his movies are out of this world. Deepika’s ghagra-cholis in Ram-Leela started a trend and during Navratri and garba nights, all one could see was a sea of girls looking like participants on a Deepika Padukone look-alike contest. Be it hair, make-up, jewellery or outfit, Deepika’s traditional style had everyone skipping the shorts and picking the ghagra.

Dhoom 2

via GIPHY

Dhoom 2 is the perfect example of grunge, biker fashion. Both Hrithik and Aishwarya looked gorgeous in the film.

Movie poster. ( Yash Chopra Films )

Aishwarya showed off her toned physique in asymmetrical dresses, skirts and crop tops, while Hrithik stole our heart with his ripped jeans, tank tops and scarf casually draped around his neck.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ( Screengrab )

Even though coronavirus has us stranded at home, one can always dream of vacations, and what better way to do it than with the ultimate vacation movie. The casual and breezy style of the characters in this movie is perfect for those holidays and vacations you keep dreaming about.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

via GIPHY

We too have completely given out hearts to the iconic duo of this film, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Their often-matching outfits, Aishwarya in sarees and suits; and Salman in pants and a shirt, really bring out the subtle Indian aesthetic. From casual suits to heavy lehengas, this movie gave us the best fashion goals, how can one forget Aishwarya’s iconic Nimbuda look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.