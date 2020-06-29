e-paper
Malai? Chapati? Say goodbye to dry and dull skin with this unconventional skin care routine

This summer take care of your skin with this easy DIY skin care routine that involves ‘chapatis’ and ‘malai’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan indulging in a home-made face mask. (Representational Image)
Kareena Kapoor Khan indulging in a home-made face mask. (Representational Image)(Instagram)
         

Indian summers have done quite a number on most of us, and the early wrinkles, sun spots and freckles are proof of the damage our skin has had to bear all these years. Given the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are wary of heading outdoors to get our usual grooming sessions done, but thankfully we have all become quiet self-sufficient since the lockdown was first announced. One easy DIY solution to hydrate and replenish your skin is a face mask. In fact more and more Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles or spoke about the benefits of home made masks including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Jahnvi Kapoor. Face masks are the best way to treat your skin in this crazy heat, and what’s even better is that they’re cost-effective and practical as you can make them yourself.

Interestingly, a TikToker’s chapati face mask has got the internet in a frenzy. Yes, you heard that right, chapati! The recipe calls for classic ingredients like cream or malai, turmeric and rosewater, and then comes the surprise, add chapati! Here is the complete method to make this unconventional face mask which will hopefully work wonders on your skin too. Read on:

•Grind a stale ‘chapati’ into fine powder.

•Add one tablespoon of ‘malai’- cream, a pinch of turmeric and half a teaspoon of rose water.

•Mix all the ingredients together till you get paste like consistency.

•Massage it into for skin for about 10 minutes before washing.

•Be pleasantly surprised with the results!

@priyanka_vkarma

Roti Face pack for dull dry skin instant glow and skin whitening super remedy##DIY##Homeremedy##rotipac

♬ original sound - priyanka_vkarma

This easy DIY face scrub can enrich your skin and leave it feeling well hydrates and glowing. The turmeric in the mixture helping in getting rid of the dirt from your pores, brightens your skin, the cream and the chapati act as natural exfoliators.

