Need a fashion fix? Just stir in some coffee

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:40 IST

Coffee, the colour, is a fashion favourite. It’s versatile, and every shade can look luscious. From the dark roasted browns to milky lattes, they go well with all skin tones too. And in 2019, coffee is making a particular comeback with pleather.

It’s an easy colour to accessorise — whether you’re looking to go metallic or colourful,” says designer Payal Khandwala. Above is one of her creations.

Recently Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported a coffee-coloured faux leather trench coat dress with a big gold buckle. It’s a great shade for onesies and lounge wear — and can be turned dressy with just a few well-matched accessories.

COFFEE ON COFFEE

Recently, actor and model Tiffany Hsu wore a jumpsuit in a shade of mocha. Instead of going for contrasts, she paired it with handbags and boots of the same hue.

“The shade is not season-specific and can be paired easily, with other coffees,” says designer Payal Khandwala, adding that she pairs shades of dark coffee in saris and kurtis with metallic silvers and yellows to create rich, eye-catching ensembles. “A deep coffee colour often replaces black in our palette. It’s a neutral that I think works as an accent, and if used in abundance.”

“Coffee is the new black. It’s an easy colour to accessorise — whether you’re looking to go metallic or colourful. It also teams seamlessly with most bold colours and many muted colours. Try wearing it as an accent to push back strong colour-blocking or wear it dramatically and add a pop of colour to make it look less predictable,” Khandwala says.

Actor Shailene Woodley recently sported an almost-all-coffee ensemble that typifies the coffee-on-coffee. White shirt, pale pleated latte pants, dark latte blazer and oversized tie, and milky coffee stilettoes.

A MAKEUP FAVOURITE

This shade has always been a make-up favourite in India and south-east Asia, particularly for lip colours and eye shadow. Whatever skin tone you may have, there will be a shade of coffee that’s perfect for you.

“Shades of browns are considered brewing shades and are regarded as neutrals or nudes. In the makeup arena, the nude lip color has always been in trend since it can be paired with different skin tones. The nude lip colour encompasses a variety of shades, from medium roast to dark to milky,” says Reena Chhabra, CEO of Nykaa brands.

For amazing smoky eye, pair matte, shimmer or glitter eyeshadows in shades of coffee, layered with black.

“Remember to always define the eyes with black, using either invisible eyeliner or mascara,” says Chhabra.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 21:37 IST