25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi: Neena Gupta slays curly bob hair in throwback pic

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:43 IST

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Neena Gupta is constantly giving us style and life goals. She is unabashedly herself and vocal about her opinions and choices, and she is constantly giving us major style goals with her gorgeous collection of sarees and the occasional mini dresses she wears, giving millennials a run for their money. Neena was most recently in the news for her hair cut, where she cut her iconic long mane into a cute little bob, driving the internet into a frenzy. On Sunday, the 60-year-old Badhaai Ho star shared an old photo of hers on her social media. The photo was from 25 years ago, and Neena shared the photograph of her youthful self wearing a black halter-necked blouse with a black saree, she wore a gold choker in her neck and sporting a short, curly bob. She took to her Instagram, and captioned the picture,“25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi.”

The picture elicited a lot of reactions from the online community, with people commenting on how timeless Neena Gupta’s beauty is. One wrote, “You were my fashion icon when i first saw your style in jaane bhi do yaaron. You have been a fashion inspiration since then.” While another wrote, “How do you manage to look younger than your 25 years old self ?” However, most of the reactions were in regards to Neena’s caption which was referencing her recent makeover that had left netizens in a tizzy.

On the professional front, Neena was recently featured in the progressive comedy-drama, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. The movie attempts to address the stigma and taboo the acceptance of same-sex couples despite the decriminalisation by the Supreme Court. And although it may have not won over the box office, it still got a lot of positive reviews for addressing such a sensitive issue.

