Nushrratt Bharuccha in Rs 14k outfit gives a sexy twist to power suits

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 17:28 IST

When it comes to slaying in quirky outfits, Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha does it with uncanny ease. The actor, while promoting her latest release, Chhalaang, gave us some of the most jaw-dropping looks. However, there was one that caught every fashionista’s attention.

For one of the events, Nushrratt wore a stunning green quirky power suit with a plunging neckline. The well-fitted blazer featured cold-shoulders and highlighted her enviable curves. The jacket was teamed with a pair of wide-legged pants.

Nushrratt opted for a sans-shirt look with her suit which added the extra oomph to her ensemble and we love the sartorial boldness. She accessorised her look with a pair of transparent PVC high heels and a pair of chunky gold earrings.

For her glam, Nushrratt sported a dusky pink eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyebrows, mascara-clad eyelashes along with a dab of matte pink lipstick. She pulled back her hair in a long middle-parted ponytail and we are a fan of the whole fashionable look.

Looking fierce in her suit, the actor shared images of herself on Instagram and captioned them, “Eco-Friendly (sic).” This is the perfect mix of boardroom elegance with a touch of sexy.

If you also adored this co-ord set and would like to add it to your collection, we have news for you. The contemporary power suit is by the Indian designer Deepika Nagpal and is worth Rs 13,800 on her website.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the 2020 film Chhalaang. The film, that released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. In the film, Rajkummar plays a PT teacher who is disinterested in his job and Nushrratt portrays the character of the school’s new computer teacher who catches his fancy.