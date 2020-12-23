e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest photos in monochrome sharara, heavy kohled eyes go viral. SEE PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest photos in monochrome sharara, heavy kohled eyes go viral. SEE PICS

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest Instagram post has gone viral, in it the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor can be seen in a white peplum kurti and sharara pants, both of which are embellished with mirror work and black thread embroidery.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha(Instagram)
         

Nushrratt Bharuccha has not only wowed audiences with her recent performance in Chhalaang, alongside co-star Rajkummar Rao, in which she portrayed the role of a school teacher from Haryana, but also with her recent sartorial choices. And she knows it. The actor cheekily captioned her latest social media post, “serving looks” in which she is indeed looking absolutely gorgeous. Nushrratt’s latest Instagram post has gone viral, in it the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor can be seen in a white peplum kurti and sharara pants, both of which are embellished with mirror work and black thread embroidery. The stunning outfit is by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, and was paired with an oxidised choker from Amrapali Jewels. Nushrratt completed her look with poker straight hair, heavily-kohled smokey eyes and otherwise minimal make-up.

 

Nushrat has also shared some sexy photos from her vacation in the Maldives last year, reminiscing about the great times she had, she captioned, “This is an appreciation post for all that I had when I had it... all that I did when I did.One year later, today I remember it all so fondly.. miss it all so dearly but feel so blessed and lucky to have had it. To have lived it the way I wanted it. So thank you Universe for giving me all that you have, the way that you have! #Gratitude.” Nushrratt shared a series of glamourous images in which she can be seen wearing sexy bikinis, monokinis and overlays from her picturesque vacation.

 

While Nushrratt has been flying high on the success of Chhalaang, she is also all set to be seen with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in Hurdang, as well as get started with two other projects, Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jari.

