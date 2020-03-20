Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Throwback to the most-stylish couple’s best looks

fashion-and-trends

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ whirlwind romance took the world by storm, and the very in love couple have prompted many ‘awws’ with their adorable interviews, red carpet appearances and music videos. While talking to Diane Von Furstenberg for the designer’s Spotify podcast, InCharge with DVF, Priyanka couldn’t stop gushing over Nick. Not because he’s a globally recognized musician or a loving family man, but how he celebrates and supports his wife.

Priyanka said, “I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there’s such incredible power, and it’s so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like he’ll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they’re taking pictures. He’ll like, want to see things I’ve done. Like, he feels so proud.”

She went on to add how Nick surprised her with something he said, “We wrote like five things that we love about each other, and the first thing he said was your ambition. I’ve never heard a guy say that.”

Priyanka, who has ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ tattooed on her forearm, said that Nick’s qualities are reminiscent of her Father’s, she gushed, “I always tell him that. I feel like my mother manifested him in my life. And you know, they always say that girls end up marrying someone who’s like your father, and Nick is. He’s someone who’s the life of a party. He’ll always have friends around him, he’ll make people laugh, super thoughtful, conscientious, kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad.”

The couple had their first face-to-face encounter at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017, months before the Met Gala. But Nick had slid into Priyanka’s Twitter DMs by late 2016 already. The Quantico star said, “I mean, he says he always knew. It sort of took me by surprise, and it just swept me off my feet like instantly. It was crazy how natural it felt.”

By the time the couple walked for Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala in 2017, they had already been flirting for months, and who can forget the fairytale wedding festivities that never seemed to end. The couple has not only set some serious relationship goals but has made fashion/pop culture history as they became the first couple to be named as the best-dressed couple of 2019 by People magazine.

The couple even took to Instagram as they practised some self-isolation and self-quarantine and told their fans to stay safe, “With everything going on in the world right now, I wanted to send you all some extra love and prayer,” Nick shared on Instagram. Priyanka added, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do.”

