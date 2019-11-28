Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs show how to sport the glam silk slip dress

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:30 IST

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is apparently starting her own vegan restaurant in Mumbai soon, took some time off and went for a dinner date with her friend, singer Kanika Kapoor on Saturday. While Kanika looked her usual stunning self, Mira, who has really started to flaunt her personal style, donned on a dress that was absolutely gorgeous.

Mira wore a figure hugging silk satin midi dress in midnight blue, the dress had a cowl neck. Mira had minimal make-up, diamond studs in her eyes and her open hair cascaded down her shoulders. Mira posted a picture of herself on Instagram in the outfit and wrote, “Is it midnight yet?”.

Shahid Kapoor’s better half wore gorgeous heels that had oversized polka dotted bows and she carried a black chain link bag which was embellished with rhinestones. But the dress stole the show.

Off late a lot of celebrities have been seen in silk dresses, and in this particular style too, strappy with a cowl neckline. There’s no denying that a lot of ’90s fashion has made a comeback this year, after all, fashion is the art of recycling old trends and making them new.

Many moons ago the slip dress was made famous and a must-have in all Hollywood celebrity wardrobes thanks to legendary designers like Calvin Klein and Narciso Rodriguez, and the slinky ensemble made a comeback in 2017, and now the trend has been revamped, and we are seeing many Bollywood celebrities opting for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a dress similar to Mira’s, but she opted for green, Malaika Arora also wore a camouflage version of the dress.

And Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who turns heads no matter where she is, sported a satin silk slip dress in a scarf print and looked like an absolute stunner. No surprises there!

So the next time you go out for a fun night with your friends, a date or even an event, the evergreen slip dress is something you should definitely incorporate into your wardrobe.

