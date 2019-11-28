e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs show how to sport the glam silk slip dress

The next time you go out for a fun night with your friends, a date or even an event, the evergreen slip dress is something you should definitely incorporate into your wardrobe.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:30 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The next time you go out for a fun night with your friends, a date or even an event, the evergreen slip dress is something you should definitely incorporate into your wardrobe.
The next time you go out for a fun night with your friends, a date or even an event, the evergreen slip dress is something you should definitely incorporate into your wardrobe. (Instagram)
         

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is apparently starting her own vegan restaurant in Mumbai soon, took some time off and went for a dinner date with her friend, singer Kanika Kapoor on Saturday. While Kanika looked her usual stunning self, Mira, who has really started to flaunt her personal style, donned on a dress that was absolutely gorgeous.

Mira wore a figure hugging silk satin midi dress in midnight blue, the dress had a cowl neck. Mira had minimal make-up, diamond studs in her eyes and her open hair cascaded down her shoulders. Mira posted a picture of herself on Instagram in the outfit and wrote, “Is it midnight yet?”.

Hindustantimes

Shahid Kapoor’s better half wore gorgeous heels that had oversized polka dotted bows and she carried a black chain link bag which was embellished with rhinestones. But the dress stole the show.

Off late a lot of celebrities have been seen in silk dresses, and in this particular style too, strappy with a cowl neckline. There’s no denying that a lot of ’90s fashion has made a comeback this year, after all, fashion is the art of recycling old trends and making them new.

Many moons ago the slip dress was made famous and a must-have in all Hollywood celebrity wardrobes thanks to legendary designers like Calvin Klein and Narciso Rodriguez, and the slinky ensemble made a comeback in 2017, and now the trend has been revamped, and we are seeing many Bollywood celebrities opting for the same.

Hindustantimes

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a dress similar to Mira’s, but she opted for green, Malaika Arora also wore a camouflage version of the dress.

And Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who turns heads no matter where she is, sported a satin silk slip dress in a scarf print and looked like an absolute stunner. No surprises there!

 

So the next time you go out for a fun night with your friends, a date or even an event, the evergreen slip dress is something you should definitely incorporate into your wardrobe.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends