Priyanka Chopra wore the sexiest high-slit leather skirt. Here’s how you can copy her look

We all know that the leather pencil skirt is a classic, but did you know just how versatile it is?

Thanks to our favourite desi girl, actor Priyanka Chopra, we’re bringing you a totally different way you can wear your leather skirt. On Thursday, the Quantico star was spotted in New York wearing a shiny black calf-length skirt featuring white geometric stitching and a thigh-high slit. It’s from New York-based Israeli-American designer Yigal Azrouel, and it’s one of those pieces you have no choice but to stare at from across the street/room.

Priyanka’s enviable legs peeked on one side, while the top-stitched leather accents and metallic buttons around her waist gave her asymmetrical skirt new life.

What would you wear with a statement-making skirt like this? You could include a plain T-shirt, perhaps a cute black top, or even a button-down white shirt. But when you’re Priyanka, why go for the expected?

She tucked in a striped pale-hued turtleneck Fendi top featuring a cut-out neckline and made it look like a million bucks. Priyanka chose coral lips, heavy mascara on the eyes and styled her hair in waves.

She finished off her look with a black furry Marei coat, pointed Christian Louboutin heels and sunglasses, all in the same hue. Indeed, there are thousands of ways to style a leather skirt, however, Priyanka chose the best one. That high-waist stunner couldn’t have, in our humble opinion, been topped.

Don’t wait, step out of your comfort zone and invest in a leather pencil skirt. You can choose to re-create Priyanka’s of-the-moment, edgy, high-glamour style or look smokin’ hot and incredibly cool with a style of your own.

1. Either pair a bold striped top with a leather skirt and a shirt dress styled open as a jacket.

2. Channel a street style star by print-mixing a floral bomber jacket with a striped top over the skirt.

3. For date night (or your next girls’ night out, of course), play with textures by contrasting a denim jacket with a silky camisole, a leather skirt and suede heels.

