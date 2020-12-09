e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ram Charan raises the bar of fashion goals at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Udaipur wedding

Ram Charan raises the bar of fashion goals at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Udaipur wedding

Ram Charan makes heads turn with his dapper look at cousin Niharika Konidela’s wedding to Chaitanya JV in Udaipur and we can’t help but point out the fashion inspiration to men who have their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse | Check ravishing pictures inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:13 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ram Charan raises the bar of fashion goals at Udaipur wedding
Ram Charan raises the bar of fashion goals at Udaipur wedding
         

South sensation and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV at Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday and the dazzling Udaipur wedding was attended by stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish who are also the bride’s cousins. Making heads turn with his dapper look, Ram Charan stole all the limelight at last night sangeet ceremony and the fashion police cannot keep calm.

In the flood of pictures that took the Internet by storm, Ram was seen donning a custom draped kurta and jacket by the fashion label Antar-Agni and paired his look with black Louis Vuitton sneakers. The cotton silk kurta featured an asymmetrical hem and we can’t help but point out the fashion inspiration to men who have their finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this wedding season.

While the black jacket featured layered detailing, the grey kurta was paired with grey pants making the actor look effortlessly regal.

Check out Ram Charan’s fashionable look at Niharika’s wedding ceremony here:

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Ram even shared a slew of pictures from the sangeet night on his Instagram handle. From dancing his heart out to posing with the soon-to-be married couple, the happy pictures were enough to set fans on frenzy.

 

Brothers of Nagendra Babu and superstars of South cinema, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are Niharika’s uncles who too attended the wedding gala along with Varun Tej apart from Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.

