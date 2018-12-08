Rocking lime green like a style queen, this wedding season

Indian weddings are a colourful affair, fashion included. But even in that sea of people wearing pinks, reds, yellows, and greens, how many are brave enough to pick lime green? Very few, right? Perhaps because questions like ‘Will it make me look darker?’, ‘How should I accessorise it?’, or ‘Will makeup make it OTT?’ instantly come to mind, thereby, compelling us to resort to the usual, tried-and-tested colour palettes.

Well, here’s proof from Bollywood of how gorgeous lime green can look.

Cocktail, engagement or wedding, here’s a look for each, as seen on Bollywood actors (L-R) Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Alia Bhatt. (Yogen Shah)

But we agree that it’s a tricky shade, so we get you some help from experts.

Wear it right

Stick to the natural lime green than a neon-y shade unless you want the outfit to steal the focus from you. Designer Nachiket Barve says, “The colour is ideal for day rather than evening, and suits lighter skin tones better. Those with dusky skin should colour block lime green with bright pink accents or wear ivory cream/gold with one part of the outfit in lime green.” The fabric must be high quality, or it can look tacky. “Also, underplay the shimmer on it. In jewellery, emeralds could set it off well,” he adds.

Makeup wise

It’s important to keep the face natural; just lightly highlight your features. “A healthy sheen on your face will make you look stunning. Also, pastel pinks or nudes complement lime green outfits well,” says makeup expert Vidya Tikari.

