Sara Ali Khan’s pink and white kurta set is perfect for the festive season. Get the look

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:04 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan never fails to give up wardrobe goals be it the red carpet looks or street style, couture glam or the minimalistic whites. While the millennial style icon has impressed up with her edgy and confident portrayal on fashion magazine covers and red carpet appearances on award shows, Khan’s love for classic white traditional wear has won our hearts. The actor who is currently busy shooting for her next film with Varun Dhawan was spotted in a white printed salwar kurta set where she completed the look with a pink sheer dupatta with a golden border. As always, she kept her natural look on the make-up front and on the accessory front, she wore textured bangles. The kurta featured a beautiful golden neckline and floral prints all over the bodice.





Sara Ali Khan paired the printed white kurta set with a sheer pink textured dupatta with a golden border. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara Ali Khan has been sported in white at many occasions in different patterns and silhouettes like maxi dresses, palazzo sets, chikankari kurta sets, white on white patterns and she has always added a dose of colour with dupattas, accessories and traditional footwear.





Sara Ali Khan has established herself as a millennial style icon, with her elegant fashion sense. From designer labels to daily wear retail brands, Sara looks stunning in all the outfits she chooses to wear.







How to get the look

White kurtas are not only one of the most sought-after trends this season for festive wear but it is also a versatile piece of ethnic clothing which can be worn with jeans, shararas, palazzos, churidars and salwars. There are a variety of prints, patterns and silhouettes available in the market for you to make the perfect choice. Light colours and simple prints are the way to go if you want to recreate Sara’s looks. Embroidered or monochrome juttis in bright shades are the perfect pick to style with white and other lighter shades of kurtas. However, you can also wear kolhapuris in metallic colours or simple flats. Accessorise with chunky bangles and jhumkas to keep your look elegant and traditional.



First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:03 IST