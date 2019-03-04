Sara Ali Khan stuns in a traditional white kurta and palazzo. See latest pics

​ Sara Ali Khan’s fashion is the perfect mix of traditional and contemporary wear and there is enough proof. The Simmba actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently wearing a gorgeous and comfortable kurta palazzo set which had intricate detailing and delicate texture. The ivory kurta had a pattern on pattern maroon and beige floral fabric and Sara wore it with a matching palazzo and a kalamkari tasselled dupatta. In terms of the accessory, the highlight was the pair of striking yellow juttis with embroidery in red, adding the perfect dose of colour to the ensemble. She also wore a pair of traditional bangles to add to the ethnic look.

Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan head to Delhi to begin film shoot

​The actor kept it simple on the beauty front and she looked fresh in the white attire with her hair open. There has always been a sense of individuality and youthful exuberance associated with Sara Ali Khan and the sense of originality and grace she carries is the ultimate guide to stand out anywhere and everywhere.



How to get the look?



You can opt for textured white kurtas in chikankari, organza or cotton in varied patterns and pair it up with wide-legged trousers, palazzos, churidars if you are a traditionalist. For the contemporary fashionista, pair the kurta or white kaftans with denim or khaki lowers. To complete the look, you can either keep it casual with a boho feel to it by accessorising with silver jewellery and a bright choice of the stole or a dupatta. You can experiment on the footwear front with ethnic juttis or kolhapuri chappals. Even ankle-length boots or monotone sneakers can really add the street style element to it.





Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 13:46 IST