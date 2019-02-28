Sara Ali Khan is stunning in white with a hair makeover at the Sonchiriya screening. See latest pics

Sara Ali Khan is always lovely to look at be it her style quotient or her pleasant demeanour. The actor was trolled recently for first ever magazine cover with Filmfare on account of cultural appropriation and racism where she shoots with a Kenyan tribesman. Even though social media doesn’t seem quite happy with the concept, she did look stunning on the cover in block colours, textured separates, boho accessories and it was all about welcoming summers. The Simbaa actor was spotted at Sonchiriya screening last night with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Pandey. Sara was truly a vision in a textured white separates ensemble with intricate motifs. The outfit was understated yet a perfect choice for a glamorous evening.









The actor was also seen sporting vibrant highlights in blue and green on her brown tresses and it complemented her overall look. This year, highlights seem to be one of the most significant hair trends. Take cue from Sara if you don’t want to go for another global look and just get a few strands highlighted with your choicest colour.





Sara Ali Khan’s style is yet to be defined as to what is her signature but we are loving the experiments she has done so far be it her traditional looks or her contemporary choices of apparels, accessories and make-up. Her perfect balance between glamour and simplicity has the audiences hooked on to her and we can’t wait to see her next film where she gets to explore the dimensions of acting and storytelling.



First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:53 IST