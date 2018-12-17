Satin is the hottest fabric this season

The slinky satin is turning out to be fall/Winter 2018’s hottest trend with a slew of celebrities wearing it on different occasions. Not only are satin dresses a hit but also, satin separates are raising the style quotient of celebrities. From Priyanka Chopra to Shamita Shetty, the lush fabric is now seen on them in the form of saris, pantsuits and dresses. Style experts make a case for this fall/winter trend.

“Satin has been a hot trend on the runway for a while now and winter is just the right time to opt for satin. With the return of everything 70s,satin seems to have become everyone’s favourite again,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

“The thing to notice this season is that satin has turned from nightwear to day wear dressing. First it was satin pyjama trend that had taken over, and now it is more about doing satin separates together.” says designer Rina Dhaka.

Styling satin outfits can be tricky and you might end up looking like a fashion disaster if not done in a nifty fashion. Celebrity stylist Vikram Seth says, “Style your satin shirt with high-waisted denims. Never go OTT with satin outfits. Less the accessory, better it is. Unless your look for the evening, don’t go for dark lip colour with satin during the day.”

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 12:01 IST