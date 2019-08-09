See ‘the everyday superstar’ Sushant Singh Rajput spreading smiles on latest mag cover

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:38 IST





All set to spread madness with his upcoming feature ‘Chhichhore’, Sushant Singh Rajput is here in his ‘all smiles’ version on the cover of Man’s World magazine’s latest issue.

No fashion can beat a smile and proving the same is Sushant on the cover exuding fun vibes. Donning a bomber jacket over a black chest printed tee paired with striped trousers, the actor’s look seems to be going well with the magazine’s cover story addressing him as ‘the everyday superstar’.







While he is seen flashing a big smile, the ‘MS Dhoni’ actor has accessorised the look with a chain bracelet and rings.

Sharing the look on his Instagram handle, the actor captioned, “All smiles.”

Him gracing the magazine cover comes ahead of the release of ‘Chhichhore’ where Sushant will be seen essaying the role of Anni, a boy scared to face girls.

This upcoming Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the theatres on August 30.

Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for ‘Dil Bechara’, the remake of the popular Hollywood drama flick ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ where he is paired alongside ‘Rockstar’ fame Sanjana Sanghi.





(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 11:38 IST