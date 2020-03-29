SHE actor Aaditi Pohankar clarifies after Diet Sabya slams her, Netflix for non-payment of dues to stylist, Pujarini Ghosh

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:55 IST

Ever since PM Modi announced the lockdown, Netflix has been everybody’s best friend (along with other OTT platforms). And Imtiaz Ali’s SHE, a crime drama web series, starring Lai Bhaari actor Aaditi Pohankar has been making waves all across. And while Aaditi is being applauded for her convincing performance as an undercover cop posing as a prostitute trying to catch the bad guys, she has unfortunately found herself on the wrong side of the internet. Yeah, the actor’s career was just starting to bloom but her past seems to have caught up with her.

The actor, who debuted in 2010 with Love Sex aur Dhoka, had hired a budding stylist, Pujarini Ghosh for a photoshoot along with SHE’s production house and the OTT platform, as per reports. However, the stylist is still waiting to be paid Rs 20k for the photoshoot she did for Aaditi. And after chasing the actor for months, Pujarini finally decided to take the matter to the self-appointed watchdog of the fashion industry, Diet Sabya, who never falters to make sure credit is given where due and calls out all gandi copies, and of late has been lashing out at brands for not being accommodating to their employees during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the screenshots posted on Diet Sabya’s Instagram page, while Pujarini was the perfect professional and held up her end of the bargain, providing photos and outfits for the shoot, after everything was done, she was rejected payment for the “terrible services”, Aaditi wrote in texts.

In the series of DMs between Diet Sabya and Pujarini, she says, “Later, I followed up with the manager on the payment (Oh it was mentioned that the remaining payment will be cleared after the trials) but no response. Then I messaged her regarding the images so that I can help with clothing credits. That’s when she messaged.” In another screenshot Pujarini writes, “She owes me 20k which might not be a lot for a lot of people but for someone who is starting out and gave all the service, it’s a lot of money. Specially, as a freelancer, it gets super hard.”

Diet Sabya has highlighted this incident as ‘PAYBACK’, clarifying that they won’t take it down from their highlights until Pujarini is paid.

Another screenshot read, “Hi Diet Sabya. I’m so glad you folks decided to publish this. I’m a producer and I have worked with Pujarini in the past so I’m glad a young and talented stylist like her is getting the help and support from the industry.”

Aaditi then went on to post her version of events on her Instagram saying there are always two sides of the same story.

The actor went on to apologise to Netflix and Window Seat, saying if Pujarini believes she should be paid she could have mailed Aaditi, and that she was upset that a personal matter was dragged in public, adding that she wouldn’t be talking about the incident any more.

Who do you think is telling the truth?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter