Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan Promotions: Neena Gupta stuns in a red and pink saree, flaunts her new hair-do

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:46 IST

Neena Gupta along with the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan is all-set for the release of the film this month and have been busy promoting the film in their fashionable best.

We loved the handloom saree Neena Gupta has chosen for today’s promotions that she’s wearing with a striped halter-neck blouse. She can also be seen sporting her new hairdo that she shared on her Instagram feed a few days ago.

Neena Gupta’s saree, a tomato red with a zari border also has a hot pink pallu. The choice of the blouse with the look, in green and red stripes is an interesting contrast to this silhouette.

She was accompanied by her co-stars namely Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gaagroo and others for this promotional event.

We also loved Neena Gupta in House of Masaba’s 2017 creation, a black ensemble with gold printed umbrellas on it that she paired with statement black and gold earrings. Speaking of sporting daughter Masaba’s creations, Neena Gupta was a complete stunner in the aquamarine saree and off-shoulder blouse that has also been worn by Masaba Gupta on Diwali 2019.

