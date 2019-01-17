Sophie Turner looks so high-fashion in her latest Instagram photos
Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is one of the most stylish people to follow on Instagram. For her magazine covers, her designer campaigns, and everything in between. Scroll ahead for her latest must-see #OOTD photos and videos.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 17, 2019 17:50 IST
Actor Sophie Turner can transform into anyone. Did you miss these photos of her wearing stunning designer lehengas at the Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding in Jodhpur? Even her characters can transform over time. Like, Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones, who used to be kind of boy-obsessed, has become a total heart-breaker and super powerful in her own right in the new seasons. Basically, Sophie Turner can do anything including transform into a positively high-fashion model in a simple Instagram post. Sophie Turner looks totally stunning while modelling some completely gorgeous Louis Vuitton pieces in this photo she shared on Tuesday:
Sophie Turner is one of the actors recruited by Louis Vuitton to showcase the luxury house’s pre-fall 2019 collection, which celebrates women who “illustrate the diversity of feminine expression”, according to the brand. The collection features a plethora of prints such as plaid, stripes, and florals, as well as statement accessories and exaggerated silhouettes. In the celebrity-filled campaign shot by fashion photographer Collier Schorr, Sophie is dressed in a printed shirt featuring exaggerated balloon sleeves and an asymmetrical plaid skirt. But that is not all...
Sophie Turner also took a moment and snapped a couple of pictures and videos in a beautiful velvet outfit so we could all feel like we were sharing in her luxurious high-fashion life. On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star posted the behind-the-scenes photos from a press event for a hair care brand in the US. Oh and to make the whole thing even more high-fashion, Sophie Turner also posted a photo of her trusted glam squad helping her prep for her appearance.
Also watch: Sophie Turner with her fiancé Joe Jonas at the wedding festivities of his brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra:
First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:37 IST