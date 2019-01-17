Sophie Turner looks so high-fashion in her latest Instagram photos

Actor Sophie Turner can transform into anyone. Did you miss these photos of her wearing stunning designer lehengas at the Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding in Jodhpur? Even her characters can transform over time. Like, Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones, who used to be kind of boy-obsessed, has become a total heart-breaker and super powerful in her own right in the new seasons. Basically, Sophie Turner can do anything including transform into a positively high-fashion model in a simple Instagram post. Sophie Turner looks totally stunning while modelling some completely gorgeous Louis Vuitton pieces in this photo she shared on Tuesday:

Sophie Turner is one of the actors recruited by Louis Vuitton to showcase the luxury house’s pre-fall 2019 collection, which celebrates women who “illustrate the diversity of feminine expression”, according to the brand. The collection features a plethora of prints such as plaid, stripes, and florals, as well as statement accessories and exaggerated silhouettes. In the celebrity-filled campaign shot by fashion photographer Collier Schorr, Sophie is dressed in a printed shirt featuring exaggerated balloon sleeves and an asymmetrical plaid skirt. But that is not all...

Sophie Turner also took a moment and snapped a couple of pictures and videos in a beautiful velvet outfit so we could all feel like we were sharing in her luxurious high-fashion life. On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star posted the behind-the-scenes photos from a press event for a hair care brand in the US. Oh and to make the whole thing even more high-fashion, Sophie Turner also posted a photo of her trusted glam squad helping her prep for her appearance.

Also watch: Sophie Turner with her fiancé Joe Jonas at the wedding festivities of his brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra:

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:37 IST