Game of Thrones 8: Sansa has always copied hairstyles of powerful women, does it again with Daenerys

They may have cried and complained about the ‘inconsequential’ Game of Thrones teaser shared earlier this week by HBO but the show’s fans are finding more and more clues about the upcoming season. After exploring the mysteries of the fallen feather and Bran’s absence, fans have figured out another really cool detail about the show from the short teaser.

In the teaser, we saw Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya Stark in the crypt of Winterfell. After walking past the statues of their dead parents, they come face-to-face with their own statues and a gloom sets over them, both literal and figurative.

Is Sansa copying Dany’s hair in season 8?

A few fans have noticed that Sansa has again tried to emulate the hairstyle of yet another powerful female in her life. This time, it’s is Daenerys Targaryen. Her hair is braided in the same fashion as we had previously seen on Dany in season seven. In a promo clip shared by HBO earlier this month, we saw Dany arrive in Winterfell with Jon. She meets Sansa at the gates, who tells her, “Winterfell is yours, Your Grace,” with pain in her heart. Therefore, it would not be a stretch to assume that Sansa will spend time around Dany, struggling to accept her as her queen and her brother’s girlfriend.

Sansa and Cersei wore similar hair styles in season 1 after she arrived in King’s Landing.

Sansa, clearly influenced by Margery in King’s Landing, wore her hair like her for a few episodes.

Sansa wears her hair like her mother Kat in Winterfell.

However, this isn’t the first time she has done it. Her hairstyles have previously been inspired by whoever was the one powerful female figure of her life at the moment. She has sported Cersei’s puffy crown, Kat’s braids and waves and Margery’s side swept do. Not just women, Sansa also was inspired by Lord Baelish’s dark outfits and hair when she dyed her hair black and entered her ‘goth’ phase. Check out reactions to Sansa’s hair on Twitter:

sansa’s hair this season is a mix between lyanna’s and cat’s hairstyles,,, family legacy but make it fashion pic.twitter.com/PiLV34pUnf — jessus | saw gone girl x50 (@allnewolverine) January 14, 2019

Ooof Sophie just killed the ‘Sansa braided her hair like daenerys’ folks. We stan she’s the influencer not influenced 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ir7LLlCvVb — d//elizabeth (@naughtysansa) January 16, 2019

Interesting tidbit shared by @TheRealOadara - Sansa’s hairstyle is very much like one Dany has worn, and Sophie Turner said this in an old interview, "Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time." pic.twitter.com/j03RkeNqUQ — Vanessa Cole (@vkcoleartist) January 14, 2019

Dāny stans: Sansa is styling her hair after Dāny, because she’s inspired by her.



Sophie: Oh hell NO! B*tch, hold my beer for a sec, "Sansa’s chosen how she wants her hair to be, and she’s finally the leader and influencer instead of being influenced by everyone else." pic.twitter.com/KDt3w0BZHb — Eca (@eca_jt) January 17, 2019

yes I love this !!! and also pic.twitter.com/A3ORibPKeR — :)) (@dreamyselala) January 15, 2019

Sansa wearing decorative hair ornaments just like her sister in law, Daenerys. we truly do stan. pic.twitter.com/QLSFlRXKxk — spencer (@sayingwow) January 16, 2019

Sophie herself has accepted that the influenced hairstyles are indeed a thing. She told Refinery29 back in 2017 that ‘there is always a pattern’. “Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time. When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery,” she had said.

However, another school of thought on Twitter believes that Sansa’s hair in the teaser is inspired by Lady Lyanna and not Dany.

Sansa copying Daenerys, I HAVE TO LAUGH! pic.twitter.com/R9hSLAsCkk — Carol (@Radarbbb1) January 15, 2019

The new and final season of the series will air on April 14 and will have six episodes of almost 90 minute run-time each.

