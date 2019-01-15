Game of Thrones fans debate why we didn’t see Bran in the teaser: Is he the Night King?

HBO dropped a brand new teaser for the eighth and final season of their hit epic fantasy show Game of Thrones on Monday and ended the mystery around the premiere date. However, it birthed another mystery in the process: Where is Bran?

In the new teaser, we saw the Stark children Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya in the crypt of Winterfell. The only one who is missing is their brother Bran. As the three come together, they feel a sudden chill in the room and turn around to find everything freezing up, as if harking the arrival of the Night King.

Fans on Twitter didn’t let Bran’s absence go unnoticed. “I just wanna know where is Bran’s statue?????,” wrote a fan. “Arya’s Statue is young. Sansa’s Statue is young. Jon’s Statue is old. Bran doesn’t have a statue and is nowhere to be found,” wrote another.

The confusion has led to the resurfacing of the old, super-complex theory that Bran just might be the Night King. “I’m really just praying that Bran wasn’t in the trailer bc the crypts are not handicap accessible and not because he’s actually the night king,” wrote a fan. “All the alive stark children in one trailer except bran, BUT the icy fog coming in at the end....my theory!!!!! is that bran IS the king of the white walkers and the fog is BRAN,” tweeted another.

Bran Stark saw the Night King see him in a vision.

For those looking for a simple explanation of the theory, here goes: Ever since Bran gained the ability to see and revisit the past as the Three-Eyed Raven, he has tried several times to end the war and set everything right by going back in time. Even after the original Three-Eyed Raven warned him not to dabble too much into time travelling, lest he gets trapped there forever, Bran kept going back.

He whispered in the Mad King’s ear to prepare better for the war against the dead by ‘burning them all’ but the king misheard it and decided to burn everyone in King’s Landing instead. He went further back to build The Wall himself to keep the dead army away, becoming Bran The Builder that the old nan told him about. He then went so further back in time and warged into the Night King when he was still human and got trapped in his body forever. He got turned into the Night King by the Children of the Forest and spent a thousand years preparing to cross The Wall, back to his home.

There are many evidences to support the theory (like the prophecy that he would fly, their outfits, old nan saying the Night King was a Stark, brother of the King in the North and named Bran) and many more to disprove it. However, that isn’t stopping fans from fearing the worst. Here’s what they have been up to on Twitter:

OKAY SO. I have been slowly allowing the Bran = Night King theory seep into my brain as time passes. And this trailer...



There's one living Stark who's not apparently "invited" into the Winterfell Crypt. But then, it seems that maybe he shows up, but he brings cold with him. https://t.co/pWY8naQUsL — diet_glitter (@thelastglitter) January 14, 2019

Do they all die??? Is Bran the Night King?? WHERE ARE THE LANNISTERS?? WHERE DEM DRAGONS AT?????? pic.twitter.com/3pf2l8ecOk — Adam (@AdamBurhanudeen) January 14, 2019

What if the Mad King wasn’t crazy? What if it was Bran whispering to him to burn everyone so that Night King couldn’t add them to his army? — Azor Ahai (@Like_MICAH) January 14, 2019

Bran can't be the Night King. That's just bad writing. — King Jon Snow of House Stark (@QUEcified) January 14, 2019

The feather symbolizes Bran (The Three Eyed Raven) and it gets frozen, symbolizing that he will become a Night King. pic.twitter.com/YP6awQRKNZ — 🇻🇪 ThumbArriba (@PulgarUp) January 14, 2019

Where the hell is Bran ?!



Still remember what I read about the theory that he is the Night King, but hey, theory.



He should have been there. — Daniel Labrecque (@L4br3cqu3) January 14, 2019

It’s official. Bran is the Night King. I knew that bitch was dusty. I knew it the moment I saw him. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JxLsIlXE4S — Melanie (@meyrenee) January 14, 2019

Bran is the night king theory confirmed... ok it doesn’t confirm it but why isn’t he with his siblings huh? https://t.co/1fIjlYL8Co — Zach Schreiber (@SchreiberZ16) January 14, 2019

How can this soft bean be the Night King??? :(



PS: we deserve a Bran content pic.twitter.com/g0mDXNL8xc — aiel (@quotingno_one) January 14, 2019

Bran is the Night King is the worst idea and mostly because it’s highly plausible. I’m going to be so upset it’s almost like a cop out 🙄😒 — Aisha Sanders (@AishaSanders42) January 14, 2019

The show will begin on April 14, 2019.The season will run for six episodes and each episode could run as long as 90 minutes.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 18:46 IST